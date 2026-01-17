Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why senior figures are ‘pushing for Wes Streeting’s sacking’

Related: Streeting apologises after patient spent 29 hours on trolley in Royal Liverpool Hospital corridor
  • Reports indicate senior government figures are urging the Prime Minister to sack Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
  • The calls for his removal are attributed to his “outspoken opinions” and perceived ambitions to succeed Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.
  • This internal pressure is believed to stem from a briefing war originating in Downing Street.
  • A spokesperson for Mr Streeting criticised the timing of the briefings as ”incredibly stupid”, especially given the current political climate with Reform UK and the Conservatives.
  • Despite the pressure, a No 10 source stated that Mr Streeting is doing a “great job” and is a “key player in the team”.
