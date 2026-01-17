Why senior figures are ‘pushing for Wes Streeting’s sacking’
- Reports indicate senior government figures are urging the Prime Minister to sack Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
- The calls for his removal are attributed to his “outspoken opinions” and perceived ambitions to succeed Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.
- This internal pressure is believed to stem from a briefing war originating in Downing Street.
- A spokesperson for Mr Streeting criticised the timing of the briefings as ”incredibly stupid”, especially given the current political climate with Reform UK and the Conservatives.
- Despite the pressure, a No 10 source stated that Mr Streeting is doing a “great job” and is a “key player in the team”.