Weight loss drug unlikely to become Alzheimer’s treatment

  • Two large-scale studies concluded that semaglutide, the active ingredient in drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, does not slow cognitive decline in people with early-stage Alzheimer's.
  • The evoke and evoke+ trials, involving nearly 3,800 participants, found no significant improvement in memory, thinking, or daily functioning for those taking semaglutide compared to a placebo over two years.
  • Previous hopes for semaglutide's brain-protective effects, based on lab work and diabetes studies, did not materialise in human trials.
  • Possible reasons for the drug's failure include late intervention in the disease process or the complexity of Alzheimer's requiring more than single-pathway treatments.
  • Following these findings, Novo Nordisk has halted plans to extend the study, impacting its share price and prompting a re-evaluation of future drug development for brain diseases.
