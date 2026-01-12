Stronger dose of weight-loss jab approved for launch in UK
- The UK's medicines regulator, MHRA, has approved a stronger 7.2mg dose of the weight loss jab Wegovy.
- This new dose is three times higher than the current 2.4mg weekly dosage and has shown to provide over 20 per cent weight loss in trials.
- Clinical trials indicated that a third of adult participants with obesity achieved 25 per cent or more weight loss after 72 weeks on the higher dose.
- The approval comes amid high demand for weight loss drugs, with recent research highlighting concerns about 15 per cent of users taking unlicensed medication off-label.
- However, University of Oxford research warns that patients often regain weight within 20 months of stopping these jabs, faster than traditional dieting, and lose improvements in blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.