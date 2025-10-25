Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Weight-loss jab warning after police raid factory

Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Health Secretary Wes Streeting (PA Wire)
  • An illegal factory producing weight-loss jabs was dismantled in Northampton by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
  • Officers seized unlicensed medication, empty pens, raw chemical ingredients, and over 2,000 unlicensed retatrutide and tirzepatide pens, with a street value exceeding £250,000.
  • This operation marks the first discovery of an illicit weight-loss medicine production facility in the UK and is believed to be the largest global seizure of trafficked weight-loss medicines.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned the public against purchasing weight-loss medications from unregulated sources, citing significant health risks and urging consultation with GPs.
  • The MHRA emphasised that these untested and unauthorised products pose a serious public health risk, highlighting the agency's commitment to disrupting organised criminal networks.
