Weight loss jabs may help prevent heart attack or stroke

The one surprising impact of weight loss jab Ozempic
  • New research indicates that weight-loss jabs, specifically semaglutide, can significantly reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.
  • A study published in The Lancet, involving over 17,000 people aged 45 and over who were overweight and had cardiovascular disease, found semaglutide lowered major adverse cardiac events by 20 per cent.
  • The study highlighted that these cardiovascular benefits were largely independent of the amount of weight lost by patients.
  • While a reduction in waist circumference contributed to a third of the heart protection, two-thirds of the drug's benefits remain unexplained by weight loss alone.
  • Experts suggest the drugs may improve blood vessel health, reduce inflammation, and positively affect blood pressure and cholesterol, prompting a wider NHS rollout in England.
