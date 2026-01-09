At least 1.6 million Britons used weight loss jabs last year
- At least 1.6 million Britons have used weight loss jabs in the past year, with one in seven of those using medications not licensed for this specific purpose.
- Researchers from University College London found that approximately 3.3 million people are interested in using weight-loss drugs over the next year, indicating a significant and growing demand.
- Concerns have been raised about the safety risks associated with using 'off-label' drugs, such as Rybelsus, without appropriate clinical supervision, potentially leading to severe side effects or overdose.
- Experts highlight that many people are accessing these drugs outside medical supervision, raising issues of equitable access due to high costs and inadequate monitoring of treatment.
- While some weight loss jabs like Mounjaro are available on the NHS, strict prescription criteria and rising costs are prompting individuals to seek alternative, potentially unsupervised, methods.