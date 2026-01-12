The unwanted side effect of using weight loss injections
- GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, significantly reduce appetite and food intake, often leading to a 16-40 per cent decrease in energy consumption.
- This substantial reduction in food intake increases the risk of nutrient deficiencies, including essential vitamins, minerals, and protein, particularly with the potential for long-term use of these medications.
- Studies have revealed a growing prevalence of malnutrition and specific deficiencies among GLP-1 users, with some experiencing serious conditions like protein deficiency, ketoacidosis, or Wernicke encephalopathy in rare cases.
- Many individuals taking GLP-1 drugs receive little meaningful nutrition advice, making it difficult to ensure adequate nutrient intake when appetite is dramatically suppressed.
- To counteract these risks, users are advised to prioritise nutrient-dense foods, ensure sufficient protein intake, and engage in regular resistance exercise, as long-term data on nutritional outcomes are still emerging.