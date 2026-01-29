Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of lawsuits filed over weight loss jab side effects

Trump says 'very, very rich' friend who took Ozempic is 'fatter than ever'
  • Thousands of patients have launched lawsuits against major drug manufacturers, claiming severe side effects from weight-loss jabs.
  • Since 2023, approximately 4,400 lawsuits have been filed, with plaintiffs alleging conditions such as gastroparesis, ruptured colons, and eye strokes.
  • The lawsuits target GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which are increasingly popular for weight loss, with up to 12 per cent of the US population now using them.
  • Drug companies, including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, are defending their products, asserting they have undergone rigorous testing and possess well-established safety profiles.
  • Test trials for these cases are not expected until 2027, even as the demand for these weight-loss medications continues to rise.
