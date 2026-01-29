Thousands of lawsuits filed over weight loss jab side effects
- Thousands of patients have launched lawsuits against major drug manufacturers, claiming severe side effects from weight-loss jabs.
- Since 2023, approximately 4,400 lawsuits have been filed, with plaintiffs alleging conditions such as gastroparesis, ruptured colons, and eye strokes.
- The lawsuits target GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which are increasingly popular for weight loss, with up to 12 per cent of the US population now using them.
- Drug companies, including Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, are defending their products, asserting they have undergone rigorous testing and possess well-established safety profiles.
- Test trials for these cases are not expected until 2027, even as the demand for these weight-loss medications continues to rise.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks