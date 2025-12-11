Next-generation obesity drug delivers promising results
- Eli Lilly's new GLP-1 obesity drug, retatrutide, demonstrated superior weight loss in a late-stage trial compared to existing medications.
- Patients on the highest dose (12mg) lost an average of 28.7 percent of their body weight, equating to up to 71.2 pounds, over 68 weeks.
- Beyond weight reduction, retatrutide significantly reduced arthritic knee pain by an average of 75.8 percent, with over one in eight participants becoming completely pain-free.
- The drug also showed cardiovascular benefits, including reduced biomarkers of risk and a decrease in systolic blood pressure.
- While side effects were generally consistent with other weight loss drugs, some patients discontinued treatment due to adverse events, and a proportion experienced a painful skin condition.