Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Dangerous’ Storm Goretti winds leave thousands of homes without power

An officer at the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre monitors the progress of Storm Goretti
An officer at the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre monitors the progress of Storm Goretti (Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
  • Thousands of properties across south-west England were left without power on Thursday evening as “dangerous stormy winds" from Storm Goretti battered the region.
  • The National Grid confirmed that more than 25,000 premises were off supply just after 7pm.
  • The Met Office had earlier upgraded its wind warning for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to red, in effect from 4pm to 11pm, forecasting exceptionally severe conditions.
  • Forecasters warned that "violent" gusts were expected to persist for up to three hours before easing.
  • Winds have reached speeds of 99mph at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly, the Met Office said.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in