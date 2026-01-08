‘Dangerous’ Storm Goretti winds leave thousands of homes without power
- Thousands of properties across south-west England were left without power on Thursday evening as “dangerous stormy winds" from Storm Goretti battered the region.
- The National Grid confirmed that more than 25,000 premises were off supply just after 7pm.
- The Met Office had earlier upgraded its wind warning for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to red, in effect from 4pm to 11pm, forecasting exceptionally severe conditions.
- Forecasters warned that "violent" gusts were expected to persist for up to three hours before easing.
- Winds have reached speeds of 99mph at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly, the Met Office said.