This village was the coldest place in the UK on Monday

Met Office records coldest night of winter so far as snow and ice grip Britain
  • The UK recorded its lowest winter temperature so far at -12.5C in Marham, Norfolk, on Monday night.
  • Hundreds of schools in northern Scotland remained closed for a second day due to ongoing snow and ice weather warnings.
  • The Met Office issued an amber warning for snow in parts of northeast and northern Scotland, with up to 15cm expected in some areas.
  • Disruptive snow, wind, and rain are forecast for parts of southern England later in the week as an Atlantic low-pressure front meets Arctic air.
  • The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber cold health alerts for England, and hundreds of thousands of households are receiving £25 cold weather payments.
