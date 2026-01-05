Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office snow warning as UK braces for deep freeze

Pa
Much of the UK woke up to cold and snowy weather on Monday
Much of the UK woke up to cold and snowy weather on Monday (PA Wire)
  • The Met Office has issued severe snow and ice warnings across the UK, anticipating a deep freeze this week as people return to work and school.
  • Scotland faces the most severe conditions with multiple amber snow warnings, forecasting heavy snow and significant travel disruption until Monday morning.
  • Yellow warnings for snow and ice are also in place for Wales, Greater Manchester, south-west England, much of the east coast, and Northern Ireland.
  • The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold health alert for England until Tuesday, warning of serious health impacts for vulnerable individuals.
  • Authorities advise checking on vulnerable people, preparing for travel disruption, and delaying journeys where possible due to hazardous conditions and potential school closures.
