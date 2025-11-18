Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Snow and ice warnings as more cold weather is forecast to freeze UK

Met Office forecasts when temperatures will drop in November
  • The Met Office has issued yellow alerts for ice and snow across almost all of Scotland, excluding some coastal areas and major cities.
  • These warnings are in effect until Wednesday for most regions, with alerts for northern Scotland and the Hebrides extending until Thursday.
  • Expected impacts include travel delays, impassable pavements and cycle paths, potential power cuts and the risk of rural communities being cut off.
  • Rain is forecast to move south-east, creating icy patches on freezing surfaces, with snow anticipated on hills above 300 metres.
  • Ferry operator CalMac has cancelled services, and railway operator Scotrail has advised caution, following the coldest night since March recorded at minus 7C in the Highlands.
