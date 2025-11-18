Snow and ice warnings as more cold weather is forecast to freeze UK
- The Met Office has issued yellow alerts for ice and snow across almost all of Scotland, excluding some coastal areas and major cities.
- These warnings are in effect until Wednesday for most regions, with alerts for northern Scotland and the Hebrides extending until Thursday.
- Expected impacts include travel delays, impassable pavements and cycle paths, potential power cuts and the risk of rural communities being cut off.
- Rain is forecast to move south-east, creating icy patches on freezing surfaces, with snow anticipated on hills above 300 metres.
- Ferry operator CalMac has cancelled services, and railway operator Scotrail has advised caution, following the coldest night since March recorded at minus 7C in the Highlands.