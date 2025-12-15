Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Here are the states most affected by weather cancellations this week

ICE agents hit with snowballs respond with tear gas in Chicago suburbs
  • Frigid wintry weather caused over 2,000 flight delays and cancellations across the eastern U.S., with significant disruption at New York City airports.
  • The severe weather led to widespread power outages, affecting nearly 8,000 Pennsylvanians and 1,000 customers in Philadelphia.
  • Over half a foot of snow fell in the local Tri-State area, including a record 4.6 inches at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
  • School districts across multiple states, including Ohio, Kentucky, and New York, experienced closures and delayed starts due to the hazardous conditions.
  • Bitter Arctic air brought record-low high temperatures and wind chills, with over 70 million Americans under Cold Weather Alerts, though temperatures are forecast to rebound from Tuesday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in