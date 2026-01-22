Several missing as landslides rip through popular New Zealand tourist spot
- Landslides have struck a campground and a house in New Zealand, prompting emergency rescue operations for people believed to be buried in rubble.
- At Mount Maunganui's Beachside Holiday Park, an unspecified number of people, described as 'single figures', are missing after a landslide, with no signs of life detected hours after the incident.
- Separately, two people are missing after a landslide hit a house in the Bay of Plenty community, while a man remains unaccounted for near Warkworth after being swept away by floodwaters.
- The incidents occurred amidst extreme weather conditions and heavy rain lashing large parts of the North Island.
- New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon urged residents to follow safety advice, confirming the government is providing support to those affected by the dangerous conditions.