Brits warned ‘stay at home’ as UK gripped by freezing temperatures

Video Player Placeholder
30cm of snow and school closures across UK
  • The UK is experiencing sub-zero temperatures, with amber and yellow snow and ice warnings in effect across Scotland, parts of England, Northern Ireland and Wales.
  • Heavy snow is expected to cause significant travel disruption on Tuesday, particularly in northern Scotland, leading to advice against non-essential journeys.
  • Hundreds of schools remain closed, and flights and train services have been affected, with some rural areas becoming cut off.
  • The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber cold health alerts for all of England until Friday, warning of potential impacts on health and social care, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
  • Authorities urge people to stay indoors, check on vulnerable neighbours, and prepare for continued cold weather, with a mix of rain, sleet, and snow forecast for the coming days.
