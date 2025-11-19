Latest Met Office snow forecast as multiple weather warnings issued
- The UK is bracing for widespread snow and ice, with the Met Office issuing multiple yellow and amber weather warnings across various regions.
- Yellow warnings for snow and ice are active across Northern Ireland, much of Scotland, north-east England, Yorkshire, Wales, and south-west England, with varying start and end times from Tuesday through Thursday.
- An amber warning for snow is in place for parts of Yorkshire on Thursday, anticipating significant accumulations of 15-25cm on hills above 100m, likely causing substantial disruption, power cuts and travel delays.
- Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong stated that cold Arctic air is bringing the "first notable cold snap of this autumn," with temperatures potentially dropping to -11C in rural Scotland.
- National Highways advises drivers to prepare for winter conditions, including checking vehicles and planning journeys, as gritters are already in operation.