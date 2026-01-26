Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Britain to be hit with snow, strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Chandra takes hold

Storm Chandra brings strong winds to the UK
  • Storm Chandra is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and snow across much of the UK on Tuesday, with potential for significant disruption.
  • Amber weather warnings have been issued for rain in south-west England and for wind along the eastern coast of Northern Ireland, with gusts up to 75 mph expected.
  • Less severe yellow warnings cover wider areas including Northern Ireland, south-west England, parts of northern England, and Scotland.
  • The severe weather could lead to building damage, widespread flooding, and significant travel disruptions across road, rail, air, and ferry services.
  • Coastal areas face a danger to life from large waves, and the Met Office advises caution when driving or being outdoors during the storm.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in