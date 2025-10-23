Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US weather disasters through June have caused at least $101 billion in damages

Rebuilding after California wildfires
  • The U.S. experienced record-breaking financial losses from weather and climate disasters in the first half of 2025.
  • 14 separate events each caused over $1 billion in damages, accumulating to $101 billion and 174 fatalities.
  • The Southern California wildfires were the most expensive disaster, costing $60 billion and marking the costliest wildfire event ever recorded.
  • Climate Central, a non-profit, took over tracking these “billion-dollar disasters” after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ceased its updates under President Donald Trump.
  • The increasing frequency of such events, from three annually in the 1980s to around 20 now, is attributed by scientists to the climate crisis and rising carbon emissions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in