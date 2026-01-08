How a ‘weather bomb’ is set to cause chaos across the UK tonight
- Storm Goretti, named by the French meteorological service, is forecast to bring a "weather bomb" to the UK, causing widespread disruption.
- The Met Office has issued two amber and seven yellow weather warnings for Thursday, predicting heavy rain, strong winds, and significant snow.
- Gusts of 80 to 90mph are expected in Cornwall, with up to 30cm of snow possible in Wales and the Peak District overnight.
- A "weather bomb" signifies explosive cyclogenesis, where a storm's central pressure drops rapidly, leading to winds strong enough to cause structural damage and bring down trees.
- Travel disruption is anticipated, with National Highways issuing an amber warning for snow in the Midlands and Network Rail advising passengers to check for updates due to potential rail closures.