London becomes first European city to get driverless taxi service
- Waymo, Google’s self-driving car division, is expanding its robotaxi operations to London, making it the first European city to host the service.
- The initial phase will involve vehicles with human safety drivers, with the company aiming for fully autonomous rides by 2026.
- Waymo CEO Tekedra Mawakana stated the expansion seeks to improve road safety and transportation accessibility.
- Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, welcomed the investment, anticipating job creation and growth in the UK's autonomous vehicle sector.
- Despite current unprofitability, market analysts forecast robotaxi revenue could reach $136 billion by 2046, though regulatory and technical hurdles persist.