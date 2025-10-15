Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

London becomes first European city to get driverless taxi service

What is Waymo? The autonomous driving technology company
  • Waymo, Google’s self-driving car division, is expanding its robotaxi operations to London, making it the first European city to host the service.
  • The initial phase will involve vehicles with human safety drivers, with the company aiming for fully autonomous rides by 2026.
  • Waymo CEO Tekedra Mawakana stated the expansion seeks to improve road safety and transportation accessibility.
  • Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, welcomed the investment, anticipating job creation and growth in the UK's autonomous vehicle sector.
  • Despite current unprofitability, market analysts forecast robotaxi revenue could reach $136 billion by 2046, though regulatory and technical hurdles persist.
