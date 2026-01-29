Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Waymo reveals date for London driverless taxi launch – and it’s soon

Waymo car passes Austin school bus with flashing stop lights on
  • Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, intends to launch a fully driverless ride-hailing service in London by the fourth quarter of 2026.
  • This ambitious timeline was confirmed by Ben Loewenstein, Waymo's head of policy for the UK and Europe, signifying a major international expansion for the company.
  • The British government is actively developing a regulatory framework to facilitate the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles, anticipating the sector could generate 38,000 jobs and contribute £42 billion to the UK economy by 2035.
  • Waymo's entry will heighten competition in the London market, particularly against Uber-backed Wayve, which is expected to launch its service this year, and Tesla, aiming for millions of robotaxis by late 2026.
  • The company recently expanded its operations in the United States, launching a service in Miami, Florida, with plans for further growth.
