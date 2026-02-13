Surprising reason Waymo needs the help of DoorDash drivers
- Waymo has begun paying DoorDash drivers and towing companies to close the doors of its driverless robotaxis, which passengers frequently leave ajar.
- The automated vehicles are unable to move if their doors remain open, causing potential traffic disruption and necessitating human assistance.
- DoorDash drivers have reportedly been offered up to $11 for closing a vehicle′s door, while workers partnered with the towing service Honk can earn up to $20 for the same job.
- Waymo and DoorDash confirmed this arrangement is part of a pilot scheme, with Waymo indicating plans to install technology for automatic door closure in the future.
- Beyond door issues, Waymo robotaxis also face operational challenges during power outages, struggling to navigate non-functional traffic signals, though the company aims to expand to several new US cities by 2026.
