When will the water shortages in Kent and Sussex be rectified?
- Tens of thousands of homes across Kent and Sussex have been without water for a fourth consecutive day due to a South East Water crisis. The issue may not be rectified until “at least the weekend”.
- Calls for the resignation of South East Water chief executive David Hinton have intensified, with local MP Mike Martin and Kent County Council leader Linden Kemkaran demanding his removal.
- The current outage follows a similar incident two weeks prior that affected 24,000 homes, leading to accusations of poor communication and crisis management, and depleted infrastructure.
- The crisis is severely impacting residents and local businesses, including agriculture, salons, and restaurants, with some facing significant financial losses.
- David Hinton was recalled to Parliament by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) committee, which expressed deep scepticism about the company's previous evidence.