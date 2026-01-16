Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Water finally restored for most in Kent and Sussex after days of disruption

Major incident declared after 30,000 homes experiencing water shortages across South East
  • Water supplies have been largely restored to homes across Kent and Sussex after almost a week of disruption, which South East Water (SEW) attributed to Storm Goretti causing burst pipes and power cuts.
  • At its peak, the outage affected 30,000 customers, following a similar incident last month where 24,000 people in Tunbridge Wells were without drinking water for two weeks.
  • SEW has faced significant criticism from MPs and the public, with an incident manager apologising for the prolonged disruption and difficulty caused to everyday life.
  • Ofwat has launched an investigation into whether SEW breached its licence conditions by failing to meet customer service standards and provide adequate support during the supply interruptions.
  • Potential penalties for SEW include a fine of up to 10% of its annual turnover or even the revocation of its licence, though around 320 properties in Bidborough still have low water levels and bottled water sites remain open as a precaution.
