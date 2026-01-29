Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Full list of 2026/27 water bill increases by company

Ian Jones
Martin Lewis details water meter tip that could help you save on bills
  • Household water bills across England and Wales are set to rise by an average of 5.4 per cent from April.
  • This increase translates to an average annual rise of £33, which is two percentage points above inflation.
  • The hike is intended to fund a £20 billion investment between 2026/27, aimed at securing water supplies and stopping sewage discharges into rivers and seas.
  • Critics argue that water companies are passing on costs for upgrades after decades of underinvestment, leading to public anger over persistent sewage pollution.
  • Water UK stated that the funds raised from bills would only be used for independently verified “new, necessary and value for money” infrastructure, with a money-back guarantee if improvements are not delivered.
