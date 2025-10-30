US visitor has watch stolen during violent mugging in London’s Mayfair
- An American businessman had his watch stolen by a group of thieves in Mayfair, London.
- The incident took place outside the Cavalry & Guards Club on Piccadilly, where three men approached him as he exited a taxi.
- Footage shared by the victim, J. Riccardo Benavides, shows the men grabbing his watch during a scuffle before fleeing the scene.
- Mr Benavides, founder of Ideas Events, posted the video as a warning to fellow travellers.
- He believes he had been 'scouted' by the thieves.