Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US visitor has watch stolen during violent mugging in London’s Mayfair

Moment US businessman has his watch snatched by muggers in London's Mayfair
  • An American businessman had his watch stolen by a group of thieves in Mayfair, London.
  • The incident took place outside the Cavalry & Guards Club on Piccadilly, where three men approached him as he exited a taxi.
  • Footage shared by the victim, J. Riccardo Benavides, shows the men grabbing his watch during a scuffle before fleeing the scene.
  • Mr Benavides, founder of Ideas Events, posted the video as a warning to fellow travellers.
  • He believes he had been 'scouted' by the thieves.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in