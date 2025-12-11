Catastrophic flooding leaves thousands of residents scrambling to leave
- Washington state has declared a state of emergency due to days of torrential rain and historic flooding across the region.
- Gov. Bob Ferguson warned that lives could be at stake, with catastrophic flooding expected as rivers overflow their banks.
- Tens of thousands of residents, particularly along the Skagit River northeast of Seattle, have been issued evacuation orders.
- The Skagit River is predicted to crest at record-setting levels, potentially exceeding Mount Vernon's floodwall, which was completed in 2018.
- At least 300 National Guard members have been mobilized, and over 17,000 customers in Washington lost power due to the severe weather.