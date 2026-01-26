Cause of midair Washington crash that left 67 dead set to be revealed
- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is set to scrutinise a fatal air crash from January 29, where 67 people died in a collision between an airliner and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C.
- Investigators expect to detail multiple contributing factors, including a poorly-designed helicopter route, the Black Hawk flying 78 feet higher than permitted, and the Army disabling a key location broadcasting system.
- The NTSB previously highlighted that the helicopter route along the Potomac River allowed for an "intolerable risk" with aircraft coming within 75 feet of each other, far less than the standard 500 feet separation.
- Warnings from FAA controllers about helicopter traffic risks around Reagan Airport since 2022, alongside 85 near misses and over 15,000 close proximity events in the three years prior, were reportedly ignored.
- Victims' families are urging Congress and the administration to implement the NTSB's recommendations to prevent future disasters, stressing that the accident was "completely preventable."