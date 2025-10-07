Intruder smashes artefacts and sets fires at Washington Capitol
- A vandal broke into Washington State's Legislative Building, causing significant damage to historical artefacts and facilities.
- The individual lit a fire in the state reception room, a particularly important space, by setting multiple flags ablaze.
- A suspect was taken into custody by Washington State Patrol on Monday.
- Washington State Patrol said the suspect has a history of mental health challenges and appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis.
- Watch the video in full above.