What is the ‘warrior dividend’ Trump promised to the military?
- Donald Trump announced during a national TV address that military service members would receive a "warrior dividend" of $1,776 before Christmas.
- The payment, totaling an estimated $2.6 billion, is intended for active-duty service members in pay grades 0-6 and below, as well as reserve component members on specific active-duty orders.
- Trump stated the checks were "already on the way" and were in honor of the nation's founding in 1776.
- The funding mechanism for these dividends remains unclear, as Congress holds the power of the purse for federal spending, though Trump vaguely attributed the money to tariffs.
- This announcement follows Trump's previous claims of securing $18 trillion in investments through tariffs and a promise of $2,000 checks to Americans next year from tariff revenue.