What is the ‘warrior dividend’ Trump promised to the military?

President Donald Trump speaks during an address to the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington
  • Donald Trump announced during a national TV address that military service members would receive a "warrior dividend" of $1,776 before Christmas.
  • The payment, totaling an estimated $2.6 billion, is intended for active-duty service members in pay grades 0-6 and below, as well as reserve component members on specific active-duty orders.
  • Trump stated the checks were "already on the way" and were in honor of the nation's founding in 1776.
  • The funding mechanism for these dividends remains unclear, as Congress holds the power of the purse for federal spending, though Trump vaguely attributed the money to tariffs.
  • This announcement follows Trump's previous claims of securing $18 trillion in investments through tariffs and a promise of $2,000 checks to Americans next year from tariff revenue.
