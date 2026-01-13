Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Warhammer is seeing record sales

Games Workshop has said it made record high half-year sales
Games Workshop has said it made record high half-year sales (PA Archive)
  • Games Workshop reported record half-year sales, with revenues increasing by almost 12 per cent to £333.7 million and pre-tax profit rising 11 per cent to £140.8 million.
  • The company attributed its strong performance to a deliberate decision to avoid AI-generated content, instead prioritising its “human creators”.
  • Despite a £6 million hit to profits from US tariff changes under Donald Trump, price increases of around 3.5 per cent on its products helped to mitigate the impact.
  • Games Workshop is taking a “cautious” approach to AI, prohibiting its use in design processes and competitions, and is committed to protecting its intellectual property.
  • Future plans include a new Warhammer World in the US opening in 2027, though a release date for the Warhammer 40,000 film adaptation remains uncertain.
