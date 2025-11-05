Wandsworth prisoner release mistake an ‘outrage’, says Deputy PM David Lammy
- A 24-year-old Algerian man was mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth in south-west London on 29 October, it has emerged.
- The error was reported to the Metropolitan Police on 4 November, leading to an urgent manhunt to locate the individual.
- This incident marks the second mistaken release of a foreign prisoner in recent weeks, following a similar event at HMP Chelmsford on 24 October.
- Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy expressed outrage, stating that the public deserves answers regarding the repeated failures.
- Lammy has ordered an independent investigation, led by Dame Lynne Owens, to address systemic flaws and improve safeguards within the criminal justice system.