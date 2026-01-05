Mom sues Walt Disney World restaurant where son choked to death
- Kevin Lee Duncan, a father of three, died after choking on a steak at The Boathouse restaurant in Walt Disney World, Orlando, on June 8, 2025.
- His mother, Reah Duncan, is suing the restaurant, alleging staff delayed calling 911 and contacted security instead, which she claims caused his death.
- The lawsuit further claims an employee advised against calling emergency services, the restaurant lacked a defibrillator, and surveillance video of the incident was deleted.
- The Boathouse spokesperson expressed regret for the "tragic loss of life" but declined further comment due to the active legal matter.
- Disney is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which seeks damages for loss of support, earnings, companionship, and medical and funeral expenses.