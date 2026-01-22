Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Three deaths recorded within 18 months at Welsh waterfall spot

Rachael and Helen Patching died after entering the water at Ystradfellte Falls in Powys
  • A coroner has raised significant safety concerns following the deaths of three individuals within 18 months at the Ystradfellte waterfalls in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Wales.
  • Rachael and Helen Patching drowned in January 2023, believed to be after one slipped and the other attempted a rescue, while Corey Longdon died in June 2024 after a fall.
  • Assistant Coroner Rachel Knight highlighted the "non-existent" phone signal in the area and confusing signposting as key issues contributing to the fatalities.
  • Families of the deceased also expressed concerns regarding the lack of mobile service and insufficient warning signage at the popular walking route.
  • The coroner's report urges Natural Resources Wales, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, and other local authorities to implement further safety improvements for visitors.
