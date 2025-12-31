Major supermarket issues recall over glass shard risk in popular product
- Waitrose has recalled its No1 Deeside Mineral Water and No1 Deeside Sparkling Water due to the possible presence of glass fragments upon opening the bottles.
- The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an alert on 31 December, stating that the product may contain glass, posing a risk of injury and making it unsafe to drink.
- Customers who have purchased the affected 750ml bottles are urged not to consume the water.
- Instead, consumers should return the recalled water to their nearest Waitrose store for a full refund.
- Specific batch codes and best before dates for November and December 2027 are impacted by this recall.