Disabled man dies while his caretaker dad remains in ICE custody

  • The family of Wael Tarabishi, a disabled US citizen, attributes his death to the stress caused by the detention of his father, Maher Tarabishi, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
  • Maher Tarabishi, a Jordanian national and Wael's primary caregiver, was detained by ICE in October, despite having a supervision order that allowed him to remain in the country due to his son's advanced medical condition.
  • ICE claimed Maher was a “criminal alien” and an “admitted member of a foreign terrorist organization,” allegations the family denies, stating he was inaccurately associated with the Palestine Liberation Organisation.
  • Wael's health, already compromised by Advanced Pompe Disease, rapidly deteriorated after his father's arrest, leading to two hospitalisations and his eventual death on 23 January.
  • Maher Tarabishi was denied permission to attend his son's funeral, and the family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover unexpected financial expenses.
