Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Volodymyr Zelensky to address parliament as he arrives in Ireland for first state visit

Zelensky arrived in Dublin late on Monday night
Zelensky arrived in Dublin late on Monday night (AP)
  • Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Dublin for discussions on ending the conflict in Ukraine, following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
  • The Ukrainian leader will meet with Irish premier Micheal Martin and Irish president Catherine Connolly during his first state visit to Ireland.
  • Zelensky is also scheduled to attend the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum with Irish deputy premier Simon Harris and address Irish parliamentarians.
  • Irish premier Martin reiterated Ireland's "unswerving commitment" to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary.
  • Zelensky commented that a proposed US-authored peace plan "looks better" but highlighted territorial control as the most complicated issue.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in