The one exception to Conde Nast’s fur ban

The Conversation Original report by Rachel Lamarche-Beauchesne
  • Condé Nast, the publisher of magazines such as Vogue and Vanity Fair, has declared it will no longer feature new animal fur in its editorial content or advertising.
  • This significant decision, which allows for exceptions related to “byproducts of subsistence and Indigenous practices”, represents a pivotal moment in fashion media due to the publisher's extensive global reach.
  • The announcement follows an intensive nine-month campaign by the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade, involving over a hundred protests targeting Condé Nast executives and associated entities.
  • Condé Nast now joins a growing list of major luxury brands, retailers, and other media outlets, including Elle magazine, that have implemented fur-free policies.
  • The move reflects a broader, long-standing shift within the fashion industry towards reducing the use of animal-derived materials, despite ongoing debates about the environmental impact of synthetic alternatives.
