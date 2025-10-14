Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Update for Vodafone users following major outage

Vodafone users were left without connectivity for hours on Monday
Vodafone users were left without connectivity for hours on Monday (PA Archive)
  • Vodafone experienced a widespread internet outage on Monday afternoon, affecting home broadband, 4G, and 5G services across the UK.
  • The company confirmed the problems were caused by a "non-malicious software issue" from a vendor partner, not a cyber attack.
  • The outage began around 2pm UK time and prevented many of Vodafone's 18 million UK customers, including Voxi users, from getting online.
  • Vodafone's website and its service outage tracking page were also affected during the disruption.
  • The issue has since been resolved, and the network has fully recovered, with Vodafone apologising for any inconvenience caused.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in