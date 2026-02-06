Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian general shot by attacker who fled scene, official says

Reuters
  • Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a senior Russian military official, was reportedly shot in Moscow on Friday and subsequently hospitalised.
  • Alexeyev holds the position of deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff at the Defence Ministry.
  • He was notably involved in negotiations with mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin during his brief mutiny in June 2023.
  • The incident occurs amidst a series of assassinations targeting senior Russian military officials since the conflict in Ukraine began, which Moscow blames on Kyiv.
  • Separately, the US and Russia have agreed to restart high-level military dialogue, a form of engagement that had been suspended since late 2021, prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
