Russian general shot by attacker who fled scene, official says
- Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a senior Russian military official, was reportedly shot in Moscow on Friday and subsequently hospitalised.
- Alexeyev holds the position of deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff at the Defence Ministry.
- He was notably involved in negotiations with mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin during his brief mutiny in June 2023.
- The incident occurs amidst a series of assassinations targeting senior Russian military officials since the conflict in Ukraine began, which Moscow blames on Kyiv.
- Separately, the US and Russia have agreed to restart high-level military dialogue, a form of engagement that had been suspended since late 2021, prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks