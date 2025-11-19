Massive blaze rips through skyscraper in major European city
- A landmark 16-floor skyscraper in Zagreb, Croatia, the Vjesnik tower, was almost entirely destroyed by a massive fire.
- The blaze erupted near the top of the building late on Monday and rapidly spread downwards, with pieces of the structure falling off.
- No casualties were reported as the building, named after a former newspaper, was largely vacant at the time of the inferno.
- Approximately 100 firefighters were deployed but were unable to enter the intensely burning structure.
- By Tuesday lunchtime, the fire was largely extinguished, but the building continued to smoulder, with Zagreb's mayor confirming the damage was "total".