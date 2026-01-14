Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why the US is suspending visa processing for 75 countries

Federal agents patrol Chicago amid immigration crackdown after Trump’s Portland troop order
  • The US State Department announced it will halt the processing of immigrant visas for citizens from 75 nations.
  • This directive, effective from January 21, stems from concerns that nationals might require public assistance upon entering the United States, aligning with a broader “public charge” order from November.
  • The suspension specifically targets immigrant visas and will not affect non-immigrant, temporary tourist, or business visas.
  • The Trump administration stated the move aims to end the “abuse of America’s immigration system” by those who would “extract wealth from the American people.”
  • Countries including Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand are among those affected, with US embassies instructed to refuse visas during the reassessment period.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in