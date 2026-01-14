Why the US is suspending visa processing for 75 countries
- The US State Department announced it will halt the processing of immigrant visas for citizens from 75 nations.
- This directive, effective from January 21, stems from concerns that nationals might require public assistance upon entering the United States, aligning with a broader “public charge” order from November.
- The suspension specifically targets immigrant visas and will not affect non-immigrant, temporary tourist, or business visas.
- The Trump administration stated the move aims to end the “abuse of America’s immigration system” by those who would “extract wealth from the American people.”
- Countries including Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand are among those affected, with US embassies instructed to refuse visas during the reassessment period.