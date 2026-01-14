Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Researchers discover viruses behave differently in space

  • A new study has revealed that bacteria-infecting viruses appear to behave differently in space compared to on Earth, with infection being slowed.
  • Researchers compared E. coli bacteria infected with T7 phages on the International Space Station (ISS) and on Earth, observing fundamental alterations in these interactions under microgravity.
  • Genome sequencing showed significant differences in genetic mutations between the space and terrestrial samples, with space phages developing specific mutations that boosted their infectivity.
  • E. coli aboard the ISS also accumulated mutations, enhancing their protection against phages and improving their survival success in near-weightless conditions.
  • These findings offer new insights into microbial adaptation, with potential relevance for both space exploration and human health, including the engineering of phages against drug-resistant pathogens.
