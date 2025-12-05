Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

High-rise window cleaners cling to side of building after basket breaks

High-rise window cleaners dangle from 22-storey building after basket collapses
  • Two high-rise window cleaners were left dangling from a 22-storey building in Tysons, Virginia, after their basket broke.
  • The incident occurred on Thursday, 4 December, with the workers stranded approximately 15 floors above the ground.
  • Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene to perform the rescue.
  • Emergency services lowered the pair to safety using ropes and a tower ladder bucket.
  • The window cleaners were suspended for an hour but sustained no injuries during the ordeal.
