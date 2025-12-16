Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s memoir sells shocking amount just weeks after release
- Virginia Roberts Giuffre's posthumous memoir, "Nobody's Girl," has sold 1 million copies globally within two months of its release.
- Giuffre, a key accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, tragically died in April at the age of 41, co-authoring the book with journalist Amy Wallace.
- The book's success has reignited scrutiny on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whom Giuffre alleged had sex with her when she was 17.
- It has also intensified calls for the Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.
- Andrew was stripped of his remaining titles and evicted from his royal residence by King Charles III, having previously paid millions in an out-of-court settlement to Giuffre.