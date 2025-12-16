Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s memoir sells shocking amount just weeks after release

Most sensational claims against Prince Andrew from Virginia Guiffre's memoir Nobody's Girl
  • Virginia Roberts Giuffre's posthumous memoir, "Nobody's Girl," has sold 1 million copies globally within two months of its release.
  • Giuffre, a key accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, tragically died in April at the age of 41, co-authoring the book with journalist Amy Wallace.
  • The book's success has reignited scrutiny on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whom Giuffre alleged had sex with her when she was 17.
  • It has also intensified calls for the Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.
  • Andrew was stripped of his remaining titles and evicted from his royal residence by King Charles III, having previously paid millions in an out-of-court settlement to Giuffre.
