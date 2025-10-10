Virginia GOP hopeful says same-sex marriage ban doesn’t count as discrimination
- Republican candidate for Virginia Governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, defended her opposition to same-sex marriage during a televised debate.
- During the debate, Earle-Sears stated that a lack of employment protections for LGBTQ individuals does not constitute discrimination.
- The debate, held at Norfolk State University, became heated, with moderators intervening due to Earle-Sears repeatedly speaking over her Democrat rival.
- The debate also addressed controversial 2022 texts from Virginia's Democratic nominee for attorney general, Jay Jones, in which he suggested a Republican legislator should be shot.
