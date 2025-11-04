Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ghislaine Maxwell was ‘more abusive than Epstein’, Virginia Giuffre told BBC

Unseen footage of an interview with Andrew’s sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre is airing tonight
  • Previously unseen footage from an interview with Virginia Giuffre in 2019 is being aired Tuesday.
  • It comes amid the continuing fallout over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Giuffre said in the BBC Panorama interview that Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, “was more physically abusive in some aspects than Jeffrey Epstein even was.”
  • Giuffre claimed Maxwell took pleasure in her victims' discomfort, “and that you were going through pain.”
  • Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in