Ghislaine Maxwell was ‘more abusive than Epstein’, Virginia Giuffre told BBC
- Previously unseen footage from an interview with Virginia Giuffre in 2019 is being aired Tuesday.
- It comes amid the continuing fallout over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Giuffre said in the BBC Panorama interview that Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, “was more physically abusive in some aspects than Jeffrey Epstein even was.”
- Giuffre claimed Maxwell took pleasure in her victims' discomfort, “and that you were going through pain.”
- Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.