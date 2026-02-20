Virginia Giuffre’s family reacts to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s UK arrest: ‘At last’
- Virginia Giuffre’s family welcomed news of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest Thursday, saying in a statement, “He was never a prince.”
- Mr Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by UK authorities on suspicion of misconduct in public office, related to his former role as a trade envoy and link to Jeffrey Epstein.
- Virginia was one of the first people to call for criminal charges against Epstein. She also accused Epstein of trafficking her to former Prince Andrew when she was 17, which he has denied.
- Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest is not connected to the sexual abuse allegations against him lodged by Giuffre before her death, but her family said it lifted their broken hearts.
- “At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty,” Giuffre's siblings said in a statement. “On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.'s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”
