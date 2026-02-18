Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK mobile provider’s earnings dip over falling customers

Martin Lewis issues urgent advice to millions affected by O2 price hike
  • Virgin Media O2 has warned of anticipated declines in sales and earnings for 2026, following significant customer attrition attributed to recent price increases.
  • The telecoms giant reported a net loss of 397,500 mobile subscribers last year and 138,400 broadband customers in 2025, with a further monthly increase of £2.50 for mobile customers announced for spring 2026.
  • The company's annual results showed a 0.4 per cent decline in underlying earnings, and it forecasts a 3 per cent to 5 per cent drop in underlying earnings and total service revenues for the coming year.
  • Virgin Media O2 attributes the lower sales outlook to heightened promotional intensity, ongoing uncertainty in the consumer fixed market, and planned streamlining of its business-to-business product portfolio.
  • The company, alongside Liberty Global and Telefonica, recently acquired British fibre firm Substantial Group for £2bn, a move that has prompted competition concerns from rivals such as CityFibre.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in